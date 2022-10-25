Vincent Kompany sends reminder to Burnley players ahead of Norwich City clash

Vincent Kompany has warned his Burnley players that they must continue to work hard as they continue their promotion push against Norwich City tonight.

The Manchester City legend was named as Sean Dyche’s permanent successor at Turf Moor this summer and he has enjoyed a fantastic start to life in the Championship, with the Clarets capable of going top with a win tonight.

A 4-2 comeback victory at Sunderland last time out will have increased confidence in the squad but the first-half performance concerned the boss.

And, speaking to the BBC, Kompany explained why his players can’t let their standards slip as he reiterated the need to give everything at all times.

“I keep telling the players: ‘You’re not somewhere in London, or Madrid, you’re in Burnley’. The only way to gain respect from people is to work hard. It’s not size, it’s just an incredible grind.

“If you put that forward, people will forgive you if you have a bad game. The second half was beyond anything that we could have expected. It was relentless.”

The verdict

This is a great message from Kompany as it’s exactly what the fans will want to hear, as he just wants the players to always give 100%.

Ultimately, that’s all the support can ask for and it also gives an indication of what Kompany is about, because even though he’s a good technical coach, there’s clearly demands he wants in terms of effort and commitment.

The players are obviously responding to his demands and it’s about continuing that against the Canaries later on in what will be a tough game.

