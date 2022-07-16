Vincent Kompany sends positive message after latest Burnley transfer confirmed

Vincent Kompany has backed Ian Maatsen to be a ‘great addition’ after the left wing-back joined from Chelsea yesterday.

The 20-year-old is highly-rated at Stamford Bridge but he has had to go out on loan for regular football in recent years, which includes spells with Charlton and most recently at Coventry in the Championship last season.

Whilst it had been thought that Maatsen would move to Feyenoord, the Clarets swooped in late to seal the deal.

And, speaking to the club’s media, Kompany explained that he was delighted to get this latest transfer sorted.

“We’re pleased to add Ian to our team, he’s a talented, energetic and pacy player, who can defend and get forward well. Ian will be a great addition to our team on and off the pitch.”

This continues what has been a very busy summer for the former Anderlecht boss, who has lost several key men but brought in plenty of new faces as he looks to build a squad that is capable of winning promotion this season.

The verdict

Even though Burnley have Charlie Taylor at the club for now, this is still an excellent bit of business for Kompany as Maatsen is a quality young player.

He seems ideally suited to the style of football that the manager wants to implement and he knows all about the league after excelling with the Sky Blues.

So, you can understand why Kompany is pleased to get this done and you would expect a lot more activity in the coming weeks.

