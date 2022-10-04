Vincent Kompany sends message to Burnley supporters ahead of hosting Stoke City

Norwich City were able to extend their cushion over Burnley to five points after the Clarets suffered from a late equaliser at Cardiff City at the weekend.

Vincent Kompany’s newly relegated Clarets have arguably looked like the most likely side to compete for automatic promotion with Sheffield United and the Canaries, and they have the chance to bounce back in hosting Stoke City on Wednesday evening.

The Potters have shown some quality in patches since Alex Neil replaced Michael O’Neill in the dugout but they were humbled to a 4-0 defeat at home to Watford on Sunday.

Kompany was in good spirits about returning to Turf Moor when he spoke to LancsLive.

He said: “We’re back in front of our fans, which will be nice, as it has been over two weeks since we were last there.

“I hope we can give them something to look forward to and leave on Wednesday with a smile on their faces.

“That’s all that’s on our mind, putting in a good performance, getting a good result and sending our supporters home happy.

“The fans have been terrific ever since I walked through the door here.

“They were down at Cardiff in their numbers once again, backing us throughout, credit to them especially with the travelling disruptions.

“And I know they will pack out Turf Moor once again on Wednesday and we will need their support throughout the night.

“If we can make it a vibrant and entertaining night for our fans, then that would be awesome for us.”

Stoke will probably be content to sit behind the ball and allow Burnley to have the lion’s share of possession, while banking on their threat in transition to help them get something out of the game.

The Verdict

With Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion beginning the season so slowly, and Norwich looking just as commanding as they were in the league title triumphs of 2018/19 and 2020/21, it is crucial for the top two race that Burnley keep pace at the top end.

Reading have enjoyed a fantastic start to the season and there is a strong case developing for Paul Ince and the Manager of the Season award, but it still feels unlikely that the Royals hang around the top six for much longer and it is important, from a neutral perspective, that the gap does not grow between second place and Burnley.

The arrival of Stoke on Wednesday provides a huge opportunity to get back on the winning trail for Kompany and the squad.