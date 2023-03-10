Vincent Kompany sends clear message when quizzed about potentially leaving Burnley for Manchester City in the future

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany insists he isn’t thinking about the Manchester City job after Pep Guardiola claimed he was destined to take over in the future.

The former Citizens centre-back is not long into his managerial career, having worked at Anderlecht before moving to Burnley ahead of this season.

And, his first campaign in England has gone spectacularly well, with the Clarets sitting at the top of the Championship and on course to return to the top-flight.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that Kompany’s name has been put forward as someone who could replace Guardiola further down the line, something the ex-Barcelona chief endorsed.

However, speaking to the BBC, Kompany explained why he doesn’t feel he’s at that level yet with his only priority is improving Burnley.

“I think City should always have the best manager in the world, and that is not me. The focus is just on Burnley getting better and we will see. Maybe it only gets shown how far I am from being that guy, but eventually I just work as hard as I can to just get better every single time.

“From my side, I am way down the ranking so there isn’t even a second in my thoughts when I am busy with that.”

The verdict

This is a sensible message from Kompany as he knows that this is not something that’s going to happen any time in the short-term so there’s little to gain by adding fuel to the rumours.

Of course, he would love the City job in the future but the only way he is going to get that opportunity is by continuing to do well with Burnley.

So, he will be all in on ensuring the Clarets win promotion and then will be focused on establishing the club back in the Premier League.

