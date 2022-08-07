Vincent Kompany sends Burnley transfer message ahead of deadline

Vincent Kompany has said that he expects further arrivals in the coming week, as the Burnley boss continues his Turf Moor overhaul as they look to win promotion from the Championship.

The Clarets made Manuel Benson their 10th arrival last week but have lost 13 senior players over the summer with Maxwel Cornet and Matej Vydra the latest to depart.

It means that Burnley are still in need of additions despite their unbeaten start to the season following the 1-1 draw with Luton.

Squad depth is looking like an area of concern for Kompany with Jay Rodriguez, Ashley Westwood and Scott Twine are injured while Johann Berg Gudmundsson is not yet fit enough to feature.

This has led to Kompany insisting that more faces will arrive as he looks to bring in as many players as he loses.

On the matter, he told Lancashire Live: “The main thing for me is keeping the team competitive and so we look at each position across the board and we want two people to generally compete for these spots.

“We might not have the superstars that can make the difference on their own but if we keep that balance then we will be set for this season. But we are not there.”

When asked if anything was close, Kompany said: “There is loads but until the ink is dry on the paper, we are hopeful and hopefully next week we can strengthen the squad again.”

The Verdict

The team is short of attacking players as well as senior options at centre back so it’s not a surprise to see Kompany desperate to improve his squad.

With big players like Dwight McNeil and Cornet leaving, it does leave Kompany short of the necessary quality at this level that can be the difference between automatic promotion, and a place in the playoffs.

That being said, those departures have given Burnley enough funds to go out find the right player who can come in and improve the side.

