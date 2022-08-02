Vincent Kompany reveals what Vitinho will bring to Burnley

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has detailed what new signing Vitinho can bring to the team.

The Championship side signed their 10th new addition to the squad this summer in what has been a busy transfer window for the Clarets.

Kompany also arrived as the team’s new manager, taking charge of his first competitive fixture on Friday evening.

He oversaw a 1-0 victory over last season’s play-off finalists Huddersfield Town at the John Smith Stadium.

But Kompany still wants to bring in new signings to the team as he prepares for a gruelling campaign ahead.

In fact, Vitinho was highlighted as a positive addition due to his stamina and speed, which should help give an added dynamic to the team’s attack.

The Belgian also cited the lengthy campaign as a significant reason why more bodies are being brought in to the club, as a big squad size is seen as essential to any potential success this term.

“Legs – running, running, running, and on top of it, he has got that Brazilian profile where he can still go past someone,” said Kompany, via Burnley Express.

“And 46 games, so I can’t say enough, we need to make sure we have a squad to sustain whatever we saw [at Huddersfield].”

Burnley will be aiming to compete at the top of the second division table as they seek promotion back to the Premier League.

It was an ideal start on Friday, but there are still 45 games to go with the visit of Luton Town to come on August 6.

The Verdict

Vitinho came on for the final quarter of an hour of the win over Huddersfield Town to make his debut for the team.

He was one of numerous debuts on Friday night, with Burnley almost a completely new side to the one which was managed by Sean Dyche last season.

It has been a remarkable transformation in the last couple of months, but Vitinho could prove to become one of the more important signings of this summer.

Bedding in all of these new signings will be a big test of Kompany’s adaptability and credentials for the position given the team’s immediate top flight ambitions.