Vincent Kompany reveals what Craig Bellamy told the Burnley players before Blackburn derby

Assistant coach Craig Bellamy told the Burnley players that every game is a derby ahead of Sunday’s 3-0 victory over local rivals Blackburn Rovers.

The long-awaited clash at Turf Moor yesterday was the first East Lancashire derby in more than five years but it was business as usual for the Clarets, who have not lost to Rovers since 2010.

Kompany’s side were in the ascendancy throughout but Ashley Barnes would not break the deadlock until the 55th minute – heading in Anass Zourary’s cross.

Zourary turned from creator to goalscorer by thumping in a rebound 17 minutes later and then Barnes capped off the victory by bagging the hosts’ third 10 minutes from time.

The result ensures Burnley have the East Lancashire bragging rights, at least until the two sides meet at Ewood Park in March, and head into the World Cup break top of the Championship.

Speaking to Lancs Live after the game, Kompany revealed that his side had tried to approach the clash with their fierce rivals like any other.

He explained: “It’s a special game, but it’s for the fans.

“Craig Bellamy said to the players before the game, ‘every game is a derby for us’. We don’t overthink it or raise our standards because we have derbies, we play every game that way, and that’s got to stay. That lived on the pitch today so I’m happy with that.”

Burnley are back in action on Sunday the 11th of December when they travel to Loftus Road to take on QPR.

The Verdict

It’s interesting to get some insight into how the Burnley squad and coaching staff approached yesterday’s derby.

Bellamy was known as a passionate player but it seems he was trying to ensure the Clarets didn’t get too riled up ahead of yesterday’s game at Turf Moor.

That proved the right move as the home side produced a dominant display and deservedly came away with all three points to head into the Championship break top of the table.

They have emerged as the team to beat in the second tier this term.