Vincent Kompany reveals the advice he’s given his Burnley side ahead of Preston North End clash

Burnley make the short trip to Preston North End this evening for a local derby against the Lilywhites.

Following the Clarets’ relegation to the Championship last season, it’s the first time the two sides are meeting since 2016 and what’s more, it’s also Vincent Kompany’s first Burnley derby.

Nevertheless, Kompany is one man who is probably quite well prepared for a local clash given the number of years he spent with Manchester City playing against Manchester United.

Having played, and scored, in the local games, the Burnley boss is prepared to pass his knowledge onto his team as he told the Burnley Express: “The main thing that I try to give to my players, which is the important thing now rather than the derbies I played, is to get your preparation right, live in a bubble when you’re on the pitch.

“Be aggressive, be focused, be creative, but it all comes when you’re in this zone where you run faster for longer. That’s when you play the best in derbies, when you’re in that zone.”

The boss also expects the atmosphere at Deepdale to reflect that feeling of rivalry suggesting it’s not something his players need to try and generate as he said: “I know it ranks pretty high up in the derbies for us. There’s one that’s above all others. They key part of what I’ve understood as well is that you don’t need too much history behind it to get a real derby feel.

“We’ve got 5500 fans there, it’s going to take care of itself, and I’m sure that they [home fans] won’t want to see us celebrate over there in such great numbers as much as we don’t want to leave empty-handed. That in itself will create all the rivalry you want.”

The Verdict:

For games like this one, having a manager who played in big derbies himself is really useful as he can give his side good advice for managing with the atmosphere and expectations from the game.

Whilst many of these players will have played in big games throughout their careers, few will have played at Deepdale with Burnley before meaning they may be unsure of what to expect.

Therefore, the Clarets need to make sure they take the advice of their manager and stay focused on themselves as they visit their local neighbours in the hope of coming away with all three points.