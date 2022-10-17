Vincent Kompany reveals his “key concern” in every game as Burnley sit top of the Championship

Burnley have had a good start to the new season and are now unbeaten in 11 games.

A 4-0 win against Swansea City at the weekend puts Vincent Kompany’s men at the top of the table, joint on points with Sheffield United but one ahead on goal difference.

Although the Clarets have lost just one game this season, they’ve also picked up a number of draws therefore meaning it’s taken them some time to reach the top of the table.

However, following Kompany’s rebuild of the squad this summer he has been keen to stress the importance of having patience.

That’s an attitude that the boss isn’t changing despite the current success of his side either as he told Lancashire Live: “I am glad [we are top of the league] but not over the top. We played really well [against Swansea], in the extreme way I am I think we can be even more dominant, but my key concern in every game is to be threatening and we were with and without the ball.

“I am happy about that and our team is still a work in progress, a lot of young players who have improvement in them. I’ve been lucky in the start of my career as a manager, I’ve always worked with young teams so I know that it really happens if you stay consistent with them and you keep the standards high. Then, even when you have a bad period, which is normal, they come out the other end much stronger. We just have to see if we can accelerate that process.”

The Verdict:

Vincent Kompany’s squad was always going to need some time to gel given the number of new signings that arrived at Turf Moor this summer but it looks as though they have found some rhythm now.

Saturday’s win will have been a massive boost as it showed they are a side with quality and they are able to get big results in the league.

However, as the boss says, it’s now all about consistency, something that Burnley have struggled to show throughout this season often taking points when they maybe could have got three.

Therefore, you can see why Kompany isn’t keen to get carried away but rather wants to use this for motivation to keep pushing standards high.