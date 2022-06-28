Vincent Kompany reveals expectations for his Burnley players with Huddersfield clash just over a month away

Vincent Kompany has explained what he expects from his Burnley players on the pitch this season.

The Belgian has been appointed as the club’s latest permanent manager and is now preparing his team in pre-season training.

The former defender has outlined what it is he expects from his players in terms of a style of play.

While he primarily played a 4-2-2-2 while manager at Anderlecht, Kompany has claimed that he is not wedded to a set system but instead is focused on the particular roles and what is demanded of individual players as part of an overall system.

The 36-year old believes that it will take time to nail down exactly how he wants the team to play, but that he wants to work hard on giving the team many ways of scoring goals, as well as the opportunity to be aggressive in defence.

“But the style – I think any coach tries to find a style that reflects his personality, you can go to bed and feel proud about what you’ve done and in line with what you believe in,” said Kompany, via Burnley Express.

“With me it’s a mix, I’ve always liked a style where you can create something out of your possession – scoring goals and having impact with a lot of runs and movement…I’m painting a picture right?

“Don’t come and tell me after the first game at Huddersfield why haven’t we seen all that yet?!

“It’s where you want to get.

“From a defensive side, most of you know that I do have a little bit of an aggressive side to me, and I can’t have any of my players pulling out of challenges, no way.

“Players will have to be on the front foot, run hard and I think the north west is not a bad fit for that.

“In the end, if I have to summarise how I start my approach to any work I do with the team, I try to give them solutions to score a goal from any phase of play.”

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Burnley players are playing for now?

1 of 27 Who does former Burnley man Alex MacDonald play for now? Forest Green Rovers Lincoln City Grimsby Town Gillingham

It is a big summer for Burnley as they prepare for life back in the Championship after six top flight seasons under Sean Dyche.

Long serving names such as Ben Mee, James Tarkowski and Nick Pope have all departed the club, meaning it will also likely be a new-look starting side under Kompany.

The Clarets’ season gets underway on July 29 with an away trip to Huddersfield.

The Verdict

Kompany was himself quite an aggressive defender so it comes as no surprise that he wants to implant that style into his backline.

Going forward will be the bigger challenge as implementing a cohesive attacking unit can be so difficult.

This is where competing under the likes of Pep Guardiola, Manuel Pellegrini, Roberto Mancini and Roberto Martinez as a player becomes relevant.

It will be fascinating to see what influences become apparent in Burnley’s style of play, especially given the contrast with Dyche’s own system during his decade in charge at Turf Moor.