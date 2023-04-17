Burnley were surprisingly held to a goalless draw at the weekend, as they drew 0-0 with struggling Reading.

The Clarets have sealed promotion to the Premier League and are now on the hunt for the Championship title.

Despite not winning, which many would have expected, Vincent Kompany’s men moved a step closer to being confirmed as Championship title winners.

When can Burnley win the Championship?

Due to Sheffield United winning the lunchtime kickoff on Saturday, Burnley were unable to win the league even with a win against Reading.

The Clarets are now 12 points clear of the Blades heading into the final five games of the season.

Burnley travel to Rotherham United on Tuesday knowing a win will put them within touching distance of the trophy.

While anything but a win for the Blades during the week and Burnley will be crowned the champions.

Early team news for Burnley

Ahead of the game against Rotherham, Kompany is hopeful that midfielder Josh Brownhill and striker Jay Rodriguez will be back soon for the Clarets.

Brownhill missed the stalemate with Reading after picking up an ankle injury against Sheffield United in the previous game.

Rodriguez has been back in training for the last few weeks but suffered a minor setback in his recovery. Now ahead of the game on Tuesday, Kompany believes both players will be back in contention soon.

What did Kompany say about Brownhill and Rodriguez?

Kompany told Lancs Live: “Really close, that’s actually also exciting. You win some, you lose some. In this case, we’ll recover some really important players very soon.

“I think it’ll be difficult. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that we draw against Reading, and we draw against Blackpool. Then you go on and beat Middlesbrough and beat Sheffield United.

“I don’t think this period of time could better epitomise what the Championship is. Nobody from our staff is underestimating the task ahead, but we’re looking forward to it of course.”

Midfielders Josh Cullen and Jack Cork are likely to be the two players that Kompany opts to play in Brownhill’s absence, as Cullen continued in midfield against Reading at the weekend, while Cork was given a rest but is likely to be recalled.

While upfront, Kompany has the option of using Lyle Foster, who started the game against Reading, or he can call upon experienced striker Ashley Barnes, who came on for the final 10 minutes at the weekend.