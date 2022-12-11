Vincent Kompany reveals Burnley’s current stance on January incomings

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has revealed that he is open to the possibility of strengthening his squad in the January transfer window.

The Clarets launched a complete overhaul of their squad earlier this year following their relegation from the Premier League.

As well as parting ways with a host of individuals, Burnley managed to secure the services of 16 players.

Under the guidance of Kompany, the Clarets have managed to make a superb start to the season and are currently top of the Championship standings.

Burnley will extend the gap between them and Blackburn Rovers, who occupy third place in the league table, to eight points if they defeat Queens Park Rangers this afternoon.

Sheffield United joined Burnley on 41 points yesterday as they secured all three points in their showdown with Huddersfield Town at Bramall Lane thanks to a strike from Billy Sharp.

Ahead of the upcoming window, Kompany has admitted that he is willing to strengthen his squad in January if the right deal presents itself.

Speaking to Lancs Live, the Burnley boss said: “What I tell my players is that every time you compete for a club you compete with the whole world.

“Not just against players you play against but also for your place.

“We are trying to build something with the guys we have got and we want to be consistent but they have to set the standards high and prove themselves.

“If someone is stronger and we can bring them in to help the squad then we will do it, but we don’t do it for the sake of it.”

The Verdict

Whereas Burnley’s current group of players have already illustrated this season that they are capable of setting the second-tier alight with their performances, Kompany’s stance regarding possible additions is understandable.

By signing one or two individuals who possess the talent required to compete at this level, the Clarets will boost their chances of securing an immediate return to the Premier League in 2023.

Before the window opens, Burnley will be aiming to secure some positive results in the Championship.

By defeating QPR this afternoon, the Clarets could use the momentum gained from this particular result to their advantage in their upcoming clashes with Middlesbrough, Birmingham City and Stoke City.