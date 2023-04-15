Vincent Kompany has responded to speculation linking Burnley with a potential move for Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga.

The Burnley manager worked previously with the 23-year-old during his time in charge at Anderlecht.

Kompany appeared on the Café Constant podcast, where he discussed his relationship with the player.

Will Burnley sign Sambi Lokonga?

The Belgian claimed that he likes to keep tabs on all of his former players in order to see how their career progresses.

The Arsenal youngster is currently on loan with Crystal Palace, where he has made seven league appearances for the Eagles.

Lokonga has also made six Premier League appearances for the current league leaders this campaign, as well as playing a role in the Gunners’ Europa League run to the Last 16.

However, Kompany has played down any talks over his future in regards to a potential Burnley move.

The former defender insisted that any conversation he has had with Lokonga has been to check in on his progress, particularly in the aftermath of some injury issues.

“I’m going to keep it very simple,” said Kompany, via Sport Witness.

“I always follow every player who has been associated with Anderlecht.

“I just try to see how they evolve.

“Lokonga? We are now talking about Sambi and that does not mean anything about a transfer for next season.

“He had a serious injury and was a great promise for the club.

“He came back strong and became very important and was also very important financially for Anderlecht, we must not forget that.”

Burnley have confirmed their place in the top flight for next season as the Clarets comfortably secured a top two finish with several games to spare.

Kompany has earned plenty of plaudits for his role in leading the club back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

A busy summer ahead for Burnley?

Kompany overhauled the first team squad last season to much success so in theory it should be a quieter summer this year.

But the Premier League will provide plenty of challenges so bringing in a number of new players to scale up that level is very likely.

This will be a big test for Kompany as he will have to find a balance between sticking with who has been successful for him and also improving the squad for the top flight.

However, it is unlikely for now that Lokonga will be one of the new arrivals as there is no apparent concrete interest from the Lancashire club.