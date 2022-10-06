Vincent Kompany responds to late Burnley draw with Stoke City

Burnley had to settle for a point rather than all three against Stoke in midweek and boss Vincent Kompany admitted to the Lancashire Telegraph that his side ‘played a good game’ and that the equaliser wasn’t a moment he saw coming.

The Clarets have been solid in terms of their performances this campaign so far but they haven’t always matched up to their end results. The side are unbeaten in their last five outings but only one of those, for example, has been a win.

The rest have been draws, with the side having slipped down the table slightly due to an inability to see games out and claim victories. They’re currently in fifth place with 19 points and have a whopping seven draws to their name from the opening 12 fixtures.

What makes it even worse for Burnley is that they have lost only one of their opening fixtures – but that due to only managing stalemates, they are only one point away from falling out of the play-off places.

Against Stoke, they were as dominant as ever. They had 69% of possession and had a better xG rate than their opponents but after Connor Roberts put the home side in the lead, they could only watch on as Harry Clarke bagged a late equaliser to ensure the points were shared.

It’s another blow for boss Vincent Kompany then, who admitted that the result did leave a ‘bitter taste’ in the mouth, as he felt the performance perhaps warranted a victory rather than a draw. Speaking about the result, the Clarets boss said: “No matter how long you have been in the game it is not something you get used to, especially when there was a good tempo to our play. On all fronts we played a good game. We didn’t concede chances and we created chances. Football is made of moments and that one crucial moment, it is not like you could see it coming.

“There was a restart and a couple of minutes on the side with one of their players being down and it went boom, boom and you are left again with a bitter taste. But at some point this type of performance will click and will lead to a run of wins. We are in and amongst it, five points off the top.”

The Verdict

Vincent Kompany has instilled a good philosophy and a good playing style at Burnley since coming into the club but he just cannot seem to get his side victories at the moment.

Their showings and performances have arguably warranted wins in most of their recent outings but they have just been unable to hold onto their leads and to see out games. Against Stoke, the stats suggest they should have come away with all three points but instead they had to settle for one.

Whilst not losing and being unbeaten is obviously a good thing, if the Clarets want to be amongst the promotion spots then they have to start getting more wins on the board. If they don’t then other teams could begin to overtake them and it could see them fall out of the top six entirely.

Burnley then need to find a solution to their stalemate problem – but if the showings keep up the way they are, then there is no reason why they can’t.