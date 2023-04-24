Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has refused to be drawn into speculation regarding potentially taking over as manager at Chelsea or Tottenham Hotspur.

Kompany was speaking to the media at the EFL awards on Sunday night where he was named as EFL Championship manager of the year after guiding Burnley to promotion and soon-to-be, the league title.

Asked by talkSPORT if the reports linking him with vacancies at Spurs and Chelsea were flattering, the Belgian responded in typical, unflustered, fashion.

"No," Kompany replied when the above question was put to him, via talkSPORT.

"The only thing I see it as is a wasted question.

"I always feel sorry for the journalist who's asking the question because you're getting nothing."

Kompany added: "I made this decision before even starting the season that I wasn't ever going to get involved in speculation."

"I think the biggest respect you can have for people you're working with is to show that you're completely dedicated to what they've entrusted you to do so I don't want to talk about anything else."

Vincent Kompany to Spurs - what is the latest?

After being linked with the managerial vacancy at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in recent weeks, things have gone quiet this past week on Kompany to Spurs.

The Daily Mail are the last outlet to offer an update last weekend.

Their report claimed that Kompany was in fact under consideration and on the shortlist at Spurs to become their next manager.

Interestingly, it is claimed that some behind the scenes believe he can replicate what Mikel Arteta has done at Arsenal.

Vincent Kompany to Chelsea - what is the latest?

As well as being linked with Spurs, late last week, reports began to emerge that Kompany was a surprising, but genuine contender for the Chelsea job, too.

The Times suggested he was on the final four-man shortlist under consideration at Stamford Bridge. However, an update from Fabrizio Romano suggests it could now be between Kompany and former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino for the job..

Pochettino is said to be ahead of Kompany, but the Belgian is in the race nevertheless.

Will Kompany stay at Burnley?

Going by his comments publicly, he is being incredibly respectful to his current employers.

However, by not addressing speculation, he is also not taking the opportunity to shut it down.

If he was 100 percent committed to Burnley, for example, nothing is stopping him from coming out and saying that, and that he would not be interested in the Chelsea or Spurs roles.

Instead, he refuses to address the speculation, which simply allows the speculation to continue.

A move to either Chelsea or Spurs would be a huge opportunity for the Belgian, it has to be said.