Vincent Kompany reacts to display from Burnley man in crucial win over Middlesbrough

Vincent Kompany was delighted with the character Manuel Benson showed to inspire Burnley to a comeback win against Middlesbrough.

The Clarets fell behind to a Duncan Watmore goal early in the second half, after Benson had lost the ball, however the wide man would more than make up for that error as he starred in the remainder of the game.

The summer signing scored twice and was a constant threat down the right side, with Boro sometimes unable to cope with him as he provided many quality moments.

And, speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Kompany explained that he was pleased with the mentality Benson showed.

“I liked his reaction. You could see on his face after the mistake. He put his hand up and the next ball he received and drove at someone. He has played at some big clubs in Belgium and he has had to handle pressure and come through that and he did that today.

“This was a reference point for him. He can now say, this is what happened to me and this is how I reacted, so there is no reason he can’t do it again if he makes a mistake.”

Benson has been one of many outstanding signings that Burnley made this season and his performance against Boro was another example of the quality he has.

As Kompany says here, this was a real test for the player because he did make a mistake but it didn’t impact his confidence and that’s a real positive.

Now, it’s about building on that and Benson could be crucial for Kompany’s men in their quest for promotion, which is going very well right now.

