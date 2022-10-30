Vincent Kompany reacts to controversial moment in Burnley’s win over Reading

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany admitted Reading should have had a penalty before his side scored a later winner in the game yesterday.

With the score at 1-1 going into injury time, the Royals felt Tom Ince was tripped in the box but no spot-kick was given, and to make matters worse for Paul Ince’s side, the hosts would go on to score a stoppage time winner.

As you would expect, Ince was livid and he hit out at the officials after the game. And, speaking to Lancashire Live, Kompany acknowledged that his opposite number had a fair point.

“I can (understand his frustration). It was a penalty and it doesn’t help him me saying that but in our situation there have been other games where we felt like we should have had a penalty so in our opinion it evens it up a little bit but that is no comfort to him.”

The result means the Clarets retain their position at the top of the Championship ahead of welcoming Rotherham to Turf Moor in the week.

The verdict

It’s refreshing to hear such honesty from a manager because too many often make excuses or point to other incidents in the game.

Clearly, Ince was fouled in the box and it should have been a penalty, so you can understand why Reading are furious as it’s likely to have cost them three points.

As Kompany says, it was a poor call but one that he will gladly take, with Burnley now focusing on the next game as they look to build on their excellent start to the season.

