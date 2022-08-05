Vincent Kompany reacts as Burnley seal transfer deal for 25-year-old

Burnley completed a deal to finally sign Manuel Benson yesterday, with the player putting pen-to-paper on a four-year deal.

With Vincent Kompany having experienced Belgian football from his time as manager of Anderlecht, he is no doubt familiar with most of the players in the division who are talented and capable of producing in the Championship.

He identified Benson as a target for the Clarets and they’ve now completed a deal to bring him to England from Antwerp. Now, the club’s boss will be hoping that he can showcase his talents in the second tier.

Think you’re a Burnley FC expert? Take our 28 question quiz to really find out

1 of 28 Who is the current Burnley manager? Sean Dyche Vincent Kompany Michael Jackson Owen Coyle

Last season, the player managed a haul of five goals and three assists in 28 league games for his former club. With only 19 of those as starts, the forward managed an average of 0.42 goals or assists per 90, a solid record.

With the player having also previously impressed with his record at Lierse as a teen – seven goals and seven assists in 29 starts – and with Zwolle where he produced four assists in just nine starts, Burnley will be hoping he can do similar in the Championship.

The Clarets manager Kompany clearly feels that he can do, with the boss clearly delighted to sign Benson. Now, with the club having signed a total of ten players, they will be looking at continuing to push on in the second tier and might even be thinking about more signings before the window shuts.

Speaking over the signing of Benson though, Kompany told the club’s official website that he was ‘delighted’ to have Benson at Turf Moor.

He said: “We’re delighted to welcome Manuel Benson to the squad. He’s a hard working player, that will help improve our team, as well as improve his own game in English football.

“He’s a one v one specialist, who is a threat in the final third. I have no doubt that he will be giving his all for the club and for his teammates.”

The Verdict

Manuel Benson signing for Burnley is another good piece of business by Vincent Kompany, especially when you consider his Belgian record.

Even with the club having plenty of options in the squad already, it is upfront where they are more light. Ashley Barnes and Jay Rodriguez both play some good football and both can score goals but both are also at the back end of their career and suffer with injuries too.

Benson as a player is much younger, can take the ball forward well and score and assist for his teammates. He’s showcased that with Antwerp and even with Zwolle in the Netherlands despite not getting much gametime with the latter club. Now, if he can do similar with Burnley, they will have a very exciting and creative player on their hands this season.

If the player can adapt to Championship football, then he could be one of the best additions for the Clarets this transfer window.