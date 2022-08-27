Vincent Kompany reacts as Burnley finalise transfer move for PSG man

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has revealed his delight as the club secured a deal for PSG youngster Denis Franchi.

The 19-year-old keeper has agreed an initial three-year deal at Turf Moor and will provide competition to current number one Aro Muric this season, with Northern Ireland international Bailey Peacock-Farrell also at the club.

However, given his age, the Italian is also seen as a good option for the Clarets in the years to come and Kompany explained to the club’s media why Franchi is a smart investment for the future.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Denis to the squad. He’s an exciting young goalkeeper with a strong calibre of experience at a young age. Denis is an Italian youth international and will be a part of the long-term project at the Club here.”

Unsurprisingly, Franchi failed to get minutes with the French champions, but he had impressed for their development sides who played both domestically and in the UEFA Youth League.

Kompany’s men are back in action when they take on Wigan Athletic this afternoon.

The verdict

This seems like a good signing for Burnley as Franchi arrives with promising pedigree considering he has represented the Italian national team at youth level and been on the books of PSG.

So, he is clearly talented but there will need to be patience, because, as the manager outlines here, he is a signing for the long-term.

For Burnley fans, it will be interesting to see how he develops and it’s another exciting signings, although they will be hoping there’s more to come ahead of the deadline!

