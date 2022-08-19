Vincent Kompany reacts as Burnley finalise transfer deal for 22-year-old

Since arriving at Turf Moor this summer, Vincent Kompany has been hard at work to try and build his squad.

Following Burnley’s relegation to the Championship at the end of last season, a number of players have departed to return to the top flight.

However, the new boss has done some solid work so far this summer with a number of new additions that have led the Clarets to lose just one of their four opening games.

With the transfer window still open until the end of the month though, there is still work to be done and the club have today announced the signing of winger Darko Churlinov from VfV Stuttgart on a four year deal.

The 22-year-old has not be able to establish himself as a starting player for Stuttgart but had his part to play on loan with Schalke 04 last season making 22 appearances as they gained promotion.

Now the youngster will be hoping he has the opportunity to prove himself in the Championship and it seems as though Kompany is pleased to have the latest addition as he told the club’s Official Media: “Darko is an attacking minded player with an outstanding work-rate and mentality within the game.

“We have a good relationship with Vfb Stuttgart and thank them for enabling us to bring a promising young player to our group.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming him to the team and we are happy he is a part of the future of this club.”

The Verdict:

This is a good signing for Burnley and one that the boss will be happy to have got over the line.

If there’s one area of the pitch that the Clarets need to show more in this season it’s the attacking line and Churlinov should be able to help these efforts pushing forward.

At 22-years-old, he’s unlikely to walk straight into the team as a starting player week in, week out but there is no doubt he should be able to have an impact for the side and could see his game time increase as he develops his game throughout the year.