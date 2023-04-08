Burnley manager Vincent Kompany says Ashley Barnes is a "club legend" after the striker announced he will leave the club at the end of the season.

Barnes made the announcement in his post-match interview after the club secured promotion to the Premier League following their 2-1 win over Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Good Friday.

The 33-year-old scored the opening goal of the game in the 12th minute when he deflected Josh Brownhill's shot past Zack Steffen, before Boro equalised early in the second half through Chuba Akpom's penalty after Josh Cullen was adjudged to have brought down Cameron Archer. The Clarets restored their lead in the 66th minute when Nathan Tella set up Connor Roberts and they held on to confirm their top flight return.

It is Barnes' third Championship promotion with the club since arriving at Turf Moor from Brighton & Hove Albion almost nine-and-a-half years ago, while he also played a crucial role as the club survived in the Premier League for six consecutive seasons until their relegation last campaign.

Despite the huge influx of players last summer, Barnes has remained an important part of Kompany's plans, scoring seven goals and registering five assists in 38 appearances in all competitions this season.

What did Vincent Kompany say about Ashley Barnes' departure?

Kompany was full of praise for Barnes' contribution to the club over the years and in particular highlighted the strength of his character to respond to the setbacks he has faced this campaign.

"He's a club legend, there's no other way about it. To be an icon you have to have longevity and he's done that, you have to show resilience in difficult moments, bouncing back and getting back up. I'll always remember the Sunderland away game this season when everyone wrote him off and he was dead and buried," Kompany told LancsLive.

"A couple of weeks later he scored the two goals against Blackburn and he was a hero again. He scored the goal today, so he's a hero again and that's life. That's what fans can get behind; it's like the Rocky story, you fall and get back up. I realise what players like Ashley Barnes mean to the club, I can see them enjoying it, so I'm happy for him.

"I’ve been there before, nothing lasts forever, unfortunately. I’ve been through the very same as what he’s experiencing now, but it’ll be the best time of his life, though he doesn't know it yet.

"I think he knows now, but it’ll be the best time of his life. There’s no better way, this is the performance, the fans, the recognition. Imagine if it would have been last year, so I think this is how it is but in the end, it’ll be the best time of his life."

Is it the correct decision to let Barnes go?

It does feel like the right time for Barnes to depart.

He has been an excellent servant to the club over almost a decade, but with the club likely to recruit in the forward areas in the summer for the Premier League, it is likely Barnes will be pushed down the pecking order.

With Jay Rodriguez out injured, Barnes has stepped up admirably in his absence, keeping his place ahead of the likes of Lyle Foster and Michael Obafemi.

While not a prolific goalscorer, Barnes' all-round game has been hugely important for Kompany's side, and he will have no doubt been incredibly influential in the dressing room considering his experience.

It is the perfect end to Barnes' time in Lancashire and a fitting way for him to depart. However, still only 33, he has plenty to offer to clubs in the second tier and there will likely be no shortage of suitors.