Vincent Kompany reacts after Burnley seal temporary deal for 22-year-old defender

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has thanked Borussia Monchengladbach for allowing his side to sign Jordan Beyer on a temporary basis.

As confirmed by Burnley’s official website, Beyer has joined the club on loan for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.

The 22-year-old, who is capable of featuring as a centre-back and as a right-back, is unlikely to make his debut for the Clarets when they take on West Bromwich Albion in the Championship tomorrow evening.

A product of Monchengladbach’s academy, Beyer has made 36 appearances for the club in all competitions during his career to date.

During the previous campaign, the defender featured on 17 occasions for Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga.

Beyer becomes the latest in a long line of players to make a move to Burnley this summer.

The Clarets have now made 16 signings in the current transfer window.

Currently third in the Championship standings, Burnley will be aiming to launch a push for promotion with Beyer in their side over the course of the coming months.

Following the announcement of Beyer’s arrival, Kompany shared his reaction to the deal.

Speaking to the club’s website, Kompany said: “We would like to thank Borussia Monchengladbach for allowing us to take Jordan on loan for the season.

“He’s a centre-back with speed and quality on the ball, that has been educated at one of the finest academy’s in Europe.”

The Verdict

Whereas it may take Beyer some time to adapt to life in the Championship due to the fact that he has yet to play at this level, he will be confident in his ability to make a positive impression for Burnley.

By learning from the guidance of Kompany, who excelled as a centre-back during his playing career, the defender could improve significantly as a player at Turf Moor.

Set to provide competition for the likes of Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Charlie Taylor, Beyer could potentially force his new team-mates to step up their performance levels.

Providing that he is able to maintain his fitness as well as his consistency, Beyer may become a key player for Burnley.