Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has admitted he doesn’t know what the future holds for Wout Weghorst, but he plans to talk to the striker at the end of the season.

Will Wout Weghorst stay at Man United?

The Dutch striker joined the Clarets in January last year, but he struggled to make an impact as they were relegated to the Championship. Despite that, Weghorst did get a summer move, joining Turkish side Besiktas, where he starred in the first half of the campaign.

Such form caught the eye of the Red Devils, and it was agreed that his loan in Istanbul could be cut short, enabling the 30-year-old to move to Old Trafford.

It’s fair to say Weghorst has had a mixed time for United, as he has scored a few crucial goals in the cup competitions, but he has yet to find the net in the league, and has spent the past few games on the bench.

A permanent move does seem unlikely though, meaning Weghorst would return to Turf Moor in the summer, with Burnley obviously now back in the Premier League.

Nevertheless, it’s unclear where the former Wolfsburg man will be playing his football next season, and Kompany told Lancashire Live that discussions won’t take place until the season has ended.

“It’s a little bit difficult to have any discussions at all at the moment because we’re all in the cutting edge moments of the season. You think that those conversations could happen sooner, but in reality it’s difficult because you’re so focused on getting over the line with your goals.

“He has his goals, he wants United to be in the Champions League, and he wants to win the FA Cup if possible. We have our own goals, we still want to get the trophy over the line, but the moments will happen, and I’m looking forward to having that conversation.”

A transfer may suit all parties

It’s fair to say that Weghorst didn’t exactly endear himself to the Burnley support by struggling with his performances as they went down, and then he left straight away following relegation. So, you can’t imagine they will be too disappointed if he did leave on a permanent basis.

However, he is a good player, and whilst he perhaps lacks the mobility to suit a Kompany side, he is a physical presence, and he does press well, so he could adapt and become someone that the Clarets chief uses.

Ultimately, Burnley fans will be comfortable with whatever the boss decides. He has warranted that trust due to his excellent first year in charge, and it will be interesting to see what happens after he’s had talks with Weghorst.