Vincent Kompany provides team news update ahead of Burnley game vs Watford

Burnley have played some superb football already this season in the Championship but this weekend they may have to play Watford without some important members of the first-team squad.

That’s because Vincent Kompany says that three players may not be able to feature in that fixture, with Andy Jones reporting that Jay Rodriguez, Scott Twine and Kevin Long could all be sidelined.

None of the three have featured yet in the Clarets’ first-team side in the Championship yet but Rodriguez will likely be used often when the player is fit and Twine too considering his record in League One for MK Dons.

Even with the players out injured though, Burnley have done well in the league so far. A win against Huddersfield was followed by drawing with Luton. It means the Clarets are still unbeaten in the Championship so far this campaign.

In the club’s next game though they will face another newly-relegated side in Watford and it won’t be as easy for them to claim three points. Boss Kompany has now revealed that they could be without those three players again for the fixture against the Hornets.

Speaking about the injuries, the former Man City man did say though that whilst Rodriguez is sidelined, there is a chance he could feature, with the player more of a ‘wait-and-see week-by-week’ injury case. Scott Twine though and Kevin Long will definitely miss the Watford fixture.

Rodriguez last played in the Championship back when he was with West Brom and managed an impressive haul of 22 goals in 45 starts. If the striker can manage that again for Burnley, they could have one of the best strikers in the division on their hands with him – and the Hornets will be hoping he remains injured then for that next Championship fixture.

The Verdict

Burnley have a squad that is and can be one of the best in the entire Championship, even with Jay Rodriguez and co injured for the club.

Even without the striker, they’ve been able to score goals and still have some of the most talented players in the entire division. It’s left the Clarets unbeaten in the league and able to rely on goals throughout their first-team to get them the points they want in the league.

In fact, the club have been without the League One Player of the Season last time out too in Scott Twine and when he does return to fitness, the Clarets have a real debate on their hands as to where he will actually fit in their team. Josh Cullen has been solid, Jack Cork’s a reliable face in the centre too and Josh Brownhill and Sam Bastien have been just as excellent.

Even without the three players then, you would still fancy them to get some kind of results and some points from Watford.