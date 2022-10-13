Vincent Kompany provides Scott Twine update after his injury-hit start to life at Burnley

Vincent Kompany has confirmed that Scott Twine will once again miss out as Burnley take on Swansea City this weekend as he explained why the club will continue to be cautious with the summer signing.

The Clarets won the race to land the attacker in the transfer window after his brilliant season with MK Dons, where he scored 20 goals and registered 13 assists in League One.

Therefore, there was plenty of excitement about his arrival but Twine has only made one appearance for Burnley – as a sub on the opening day.

A hip issue was the original problem for Twine and he has suffered a setback since, with Kompany telling Lancashire Live that he is still not ready to return as they don’t want to take any chances.

“We will roll with it and he will be there when he is there. He is still making a step from League One to the Championship and he is a player who is with us for the long term.

“It is unfortunate what has happened now but we are not going to act desperately. We are going to try and help him and get him to the level he needs to be at before rolling him back out.”

The verdict

This isn’t the best update from Kompany as it doesn’t give any idea as to when Twine will return, which is obviously frustrating for some fans.

However, he’s just protecting the player and after suffering a setback in his recovery, they don’t want that to happen again so they will take a cautious approach.

When Twine is available though it will be a massive boost to Burnley because he is a quality young player who will add a different dimension to the side in the final third.

