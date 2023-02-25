Vincent Kompany provides injury update on influential Burnley man

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has revealed they are waiting to discover the full extent of Ian Maatsen’s shoulder injury after he was forced off in the win over Huddersfield.

The Championship leaders were outstanding against the Terriers, dominating from the first whistle and going on to win 4-0. However, it wasn’t all good news, as Maatsen was stretchered off in the second half in agony.

And, speaking to the Burnley Express, Kompany confirmed there is a worry that the left-back is going to be having a lengthy spell out, although he is obviously hoping for good news.

“It’s a little bit of a downer on the afternoon. If his shoulder is dislocated then it will take some time before he comes back, but if we’re lucky and it wasn’t completely dislocated then he might be back soon.

“We’ll do all the proper due diligence, get him through the scans, but it’s an unlucky injury, like what happened with Taylor Harwood-Bellis and other players. You don’t really control them. At the end of it we’ll count ourselves lucky if it’s not too bad.”

The verdict

Firstly, you have real sympathy for Maatsen as this looked a bad one and it clearly left him in a lot of pain.

From Kompany’s words, Burnley will be prepared for the worse and hoping for the best, and he is obviously going to be out for a few months if he did dislocate the shoulder but they will keep their fingers crossed for a positive update in the coming days.

But, these things happen in football and whilst it will be a big blow for Burnley, there is a lot of quality to replace Maatsen if needs be.

