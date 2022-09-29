Vincent Kompany provides injury update on Burnley attacker ahead of Cardiff trip

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany could not say when Scott Twine will return to full fitness but he insists there’s ‘nothing to worry about’.

The Clarets won the race to land the attacker in the summer after his fantastic season with MK Dons in League One and it was expected that he would be key to this new-look Burnley side.

However, injuries have restricted Twine to just one substitute appearance which came on the opening day of the season.

So, fans are eager for an update on the player and Kompany provided the latest when speaking to the Burnley Express ahead of the trip to Cardiff this weekend.

“He’s one that we’re having to slow down a bit, manage and just give him a chance for whenever he’s actually ready to come on the scene.

“The worst thing I could do is put a time frame on it now. I would like to tell you that it’s tomorrow, it’s in a week’s time, which would be good for you and good for me, but the most honest thing I can say is that it isn’t bad and there’s nothing to worry about. He’s having niggles, we’ve got to manage them, but we’ll get there.”

Prove you’re a true Burnley fan by getting 100% on this 19-question quiz about former Clarets strikers

1 of 19 Did John Guidetti ever score a goal for Burnley after joining on loan? Yes No

The verdict

This is obviously a worry for Burnley as Twine was brilliant in the third tier last season and his signing seemed like a real coup for the club.

Therefore, the fact he has only played 20 minutes is hugely frustrating but the pleasing thing for Kompany is that the team are doing very well.

Clearly, he isn’t going to take risk and that’s the right approach, so they will need to show patience and Twine will hope to make his mark on the team when he does return to action.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.