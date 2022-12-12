Vincent Kompany provides immediate update on Burnley duo after QPR victory

Burnley regained control of the Championship during a brilliant 3-0 victory at QPR yesterday afternoon, with the Clarets being excellent value for their comfortable win.

Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson opened the scoring with a wonderful free-kick in the 19th minute before Ian Maatsen doubled the advantage just before half-time.

Nathan Tella sealed the points for the Clarets in the 71st minute, rounding off what was an ideal restart to the Championship campaign.

During what was an excellent occasion because of the result at a typically tough place to go in the second-tier, Scott Twine and Darko Churlinov were able to return from their respective injuries.

Clarets boss Vincent Kompany spoke to Lancs Live immediately after yesterday’s clash to provide an update on the pair, and said: “A little bit of an opportunity was presented with a couple of players going to the World Cup and it was good to get them on the pitch.

“I am not sure what level they are at at the moment but in the next few weeks they will be able to help us.

“They will have to build up their match fitness, to get themselves on level with the other players they are competing with. But they have the potential, they have the talent and they can both give us something different again.”

The verdict

Churlinov and Twine have been missing for so long that they will feel like new additions, and when added to an already competitive Burnley squad, it only adds excitement.

Kompany has a difficult job of naming an 18-man squad each week, with the return of the exciting pair something that adds even more difficulty to his selection process.

Of course, injuries will be picked up along the way, however, the Clarets certainly have the depth now to remain strong without very important individuals.

It is likely that they will continue to be eased in over the next couple of weeks, with the international break coming at a good time for the attacking duo.