Vincent Kompany provides Burnley injury latest ahead of Sheffield United clash

Two of the Championship’s favourites for promotion take to battle on Saturday afternoon when Sheffield United welcome Burnley to Bramall Lane.

The Clarets come into this clash on the back of four successive victories and are without defeat in the second tier since game week three.

It looked like Vincent Kompany’s side were heading to a defeat last night at home to Rotherham United, however, 90th-minute goals from Manuel Benson and Halil Dervişoğlu turned the game on its head.

Issuing an injury update after last night’s victory at home to Rotherham, Kompany firstly addressed Jay Rodriguez whilst in conversation with Lancs Live: “It is not serious but when you get a couple of sleeps and then you have another game, we will assess.

“On a positive, he only played 70 minutes so if it is not serious then he should be okay for the next game but we will see.”

Kompany also provided an update on Josh Cullen who has been forced to miss Burnley’s last three matches.

“It is day by day and we will see,” the Clarets boss added.

The verdict

Both players have played a vitally important role in the opening stages of the season, and whilst Cullen has been excellent, they have continued to win games in his absence.

Scott Twine, Ashley Westwood and Darko Churlinov also remained sidelined for Saturday’s trip to Bramall Lane, however, competition levels remain high.

Saturday will likely prove to be Burnley’s toughest test thus far, and if able to come away unscathed, they will grow extremely confident about what this season can hold.

The Blades may have shown a few inconsistencies in recent weeks but they will bring confidence into this clash after back-to-back victories.