Burnley manager Vincent Kompany says winger Nathan Tella must be aiming to make his mark in the Premier League once his loan spell at Turf Moor comes to an end.

Tella joined Burnley on loan from Southampton back in the summer transfer window, and has made a huge impact for the Clarets, as they push for an immediate promotion from the Championship.

Following his hat-trick in their 3-1 win at Hull City on Wednesday night, the 23-year-old has now scored 17 goals and provided three assists in 34 league games this season.

That has helped Burnley to top spot in the current Championship table, 19 points clear of the play-off places, with nine games left to play.

Now it seems that Kompany believes Tella must be looking to build on that next season, by showing just what he can do in the top-flight.

Speaking about the winger following that hat-trick at Hull, the Burnley boss was quoted by Lancs Live as saying: “For this season, his level is Championship and now he’s got to aim for the Premier League.

“His career has started. He can now look back and say that he can do it at this level. And when you score goals like he does, you always give yourself a chance. When you have a full season of playing competitively, that’s what it does for you. This has been the right step for him and us.

“I hope he’s looking forward to the next nine games to see how high the bar he can set for himself.”

Prior to his move to Burnley, Tella had made 33 Premier League appearances for Southampton, scoring once and providing two assists in that time.

The Verdict

It does feel hard to argue with this assessment from Kompany in all honesty.

Tella has shown this season with his goals and assists, that he is more than capable of making a major impact in the Championship, so for the good of his career, he now needs to think about taking the step up to the Premier League.

While he may not have been prolific at that level previously, the fact he has the momentum from this campaign to build on, could ensure things work out differently next time around.

Indeed, given Burnley look destined for the Premier League, while Southampton are staring relegation to the Championship in the face, these comments from Kompany could be rather exciting for Clarets fans, when considering a potential move for Tella.