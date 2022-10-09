Vincent Kompany outlines major Burnley positive after win at Coventry City

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany was delighted with how his side held on for a 1-0 victory at Coventry City yesterday.

Whilst the Clarets have enjoyed a very good start to life under the Manchester City legend, conceding late goals has been a major frustration for the side and cost them plenty of points – including in draws against Cardiff and Stoke leading into the game against the Sky Blues.

Therefore, with Burnley just a goal up going into the closing stages, there would have been a lot of nerves in the away end.

However, they stood firm and Kompany told the Lancashire Telegraph that getting the three points in that fashion was a real positive.

“It was the ideal script. I’m not saying that’s what I wanted before the game. I would have preferred again to have put the game behind us and we weren’t capable of doing it today.

“But then given what happened midweek (conceding a late equaliser to Stoke), it was the ideal script, the last 10 minutes you have to battle it out. That is what the Championship does for you. You don’t get any time to dwell. You’ve got to take the learning, learn from your pains, put it behind you and move on.”

The verdict

This was a real test of character for Burnley as the past few fixtures had been hugely frustrating and they simply had to start closing games out better.

So, it will have been a real relief for the side to get over the line yesterday after what was an impressive performance on the whole.

A first clean sheet since August is very welcome for the defensive unit and Kompany, with the task to build on that against an in-form Swansea side next week.

