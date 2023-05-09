Burnley boss Vincent Kompany believes his decision to sign a new contract will make it an easier task to persuade players to come to Turf Moor this summer, speaking to the Burnley Express.

The former Manchester City captain had been the subject of speculation and his future looked uncertain before he signed a new five-year deal last week, extending his stay in Lancashire despite the fact he was already on a long-term contract.

This can allow him to focus on the summer transfer window, with a lot of work to be done if the Clarets want to give themselves the best chance of remaining afloat in the Premier League beyond the end of next season.

Although he rebuild his squad last year, plenty of work will need to be done to replace their loanees and strengthen their squad ahead of their first match back in the English top flight.

Interest in Vincent Kompany

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur were repeatedly linked with the Belgian, with both currently on the prowl for a new manager to take over in the summer.

The two sides currently have interim bosses in charge, but it would be a surprise if Frank Lampard and Ryan Mason stayed in their respective roles, with the former's return to Stamford Bridge proving to be a disaster thus far.

Crystal Palace and West Ham were also believed to be admirers of him, but their chances of luring him away from Turf Moor always looked slim considering the other sides that expressed an interest in him.

Man City, meanwhile, have earmarked him as a potential future manager.

What did Vincent Kompany say?

Kompany believes reducing off-field speculation about his future and showing commitment to the Clarets will help to lure players to the club this summer.

He said: "To be honest, it helps when we try and recruit players.

"Unfortunately people do believe some of the things that are written, so when I’m trying to convince a player, it’s easier just after I’ve signed a new deal.

"So I thought that was the clearest message. It’s done now, it’s behind us and that makes it simple. You’ll see the effects soon."

Will this contract decision really be integral to Burnley's transfer business?

No disrespect to the Clarets because they are a great club with great potential, but having Kompany at the club will help to attract some top-quality players.

Those players will want to know if the Belgian is committed to the cause though because they won't want to see the 37-year-old leave soon after they join.

Kompany's extension shows his commitment to the club not just for next season, but potentially beyond then too and it does seem as though the former defender has plenty of unfinished business at Turf Moor.

Contingency plans still need to be put into place to deal with Kompany's potential departure because he could potentially change his stance, but it seems unlikely at this stage.

Alan Pace showed a huge amount of faith in the Belgian by letting him rebuild the Clarets' squad last year - and Kompany now seems to be repaying that.