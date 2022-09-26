Vincent Kompany outlines how he expects Manuel Benson to improve at Burnley

Vincent Kompany has outlined what he expects from Manuel Benson in order to improve his performances.

The winger has gotten off to a good start to life at Turf Moor, but the Belgian coach is expecting even more from him as he continues to settle in at his new surroundings.

Benson has had to learn the hard way the differences between how the game is played in Belgium and in England.

He made his first league start for the Clarets in a difficult game away to Watford in which Kompany’s side lost 1-0, and it was a difficult full debut for the 25-year old due to the physicality of the fixture.

However, the Burnley manager has been pleased with how Benson has adjusted to that side of the game and how it has impacted his attacking contributions to the side.

But he believes that his defensive work requires some extra effort in order for him to nail down a starting position with the team.

“You are trying to balance the game out a little bit because they are all so focussed on doing the attacking bit and what they are good at that the other side of the game is usually, depending on where they come from, something that have to adapt to,” said Kompany, via LancsLive.

“I am only confident in our team being a good team if everyone runs. It is not just [Benson].

“He is having to adapt to it but he is not the only one.

“You can see signs that it is just a matter of time.

“I can’t really point out too many phases where he is not doing the right stuff off the ball and that made him better on the ball.”

Benson has provided one goal and one assist from eight league appearances so far for Burnley, with his first strike for the club coming in their recent 2-1 win over Bristol City.

The winger has only made three league starts so far for Kompany’s side, who sit 4th in the Championship table.

Up next for the Clarets is an away trip to face Cardiff City on 1 October.

The Verdict

Benson has adapted well so far during the early days of his time with Burnley.

His performances will likely only improve as he continues to adjust to his new surroundings.

Having a figure like Craig Bellamy in the coaching staff should help him given the experience the Welshman had at this level of the game.

If he can continue to improve then it is likely only a matter of time before he nails down a more consistent starting place in the team.