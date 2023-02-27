Vincent Kompany opens up on Jay Rodriguez and Manuel Benson dilemma at Burnley

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has admitted that he is contemplating whether to utilise Jay Rodriguez and Manuel Benson before the upcoming international break.

Rodriguez has not featured for the Clarets since their meeting with Ipswich Town in the FA Cup last month due to injury.

Benson has also been forced to watch on from the sidelines in recent weeks as a result of an issue with his ankle.

In the absence of this duo, the Clarets have managed to continue to pick up positive results in the Championship.

Burnley extended their unbeaten run at this level to 14 games last weekend by securing a 4-0 victory over Huddersfield Town.

As a result of this triumph, Kompany’s side widened the gap between them and Middlesbrough, who occupy third place in the league standings, to 19 points.

Burnley’s attention will switch back to the FA Cup on Wednesday as they are set to host Fleetwood Town at Turf Moor.

By securing a victory in this clash, the Clarets will book a place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Ahead of this game, Kompany has made an honest selection claim regarding Rodriguez and Benson.

Speaking to LancsLive about this duo, Kompany said: “The more the international break approaches, the more I’m wondering whether we force them in before the international break or whether we give them a good run in and a good preparation towards an extremely difficult run of games we’ve got after the international break I think with Middlesbrough, Sunderland, Sheffield United and potentially Blackburn.

“There’s a tough run of fixtures after the international break again and so when we get closer to it, we’ll have to see if it’s worth it.”

The Verdict

This is a dilemma for Kompany as he will want to be able to call upon the services of Rodriguez and Benson during the closing stages of the season.

However, by not reintroducing them back into action before the start of the international break, the Burnley boss will run the risk of this duo not being able to make a sufficient impact in April.

Given Burnley’s position in the Championship and the strength of their squad, there is every chance that they will continue to win games while allowing Rodriguez and Benson some extra time to get ready for the run in.

Think you’re a hardcore Burnley fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 How many points did Burnley amass during their title-winning 2015/16 Championship campaign? 86 88 89 93

When this pair are ready to play again at this level, they will both be confident in their ability to make a difference for the Clarets.

Benson has provided 11 direct goal contributions in the Championship this season while Rodriguez has managed to find the back of the net on nine occasions during the current term.