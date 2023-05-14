Vincent Kompany has opened up on his role in the recruitment process at Burnley.

The Clarets are planning for life back in the Premier League following a dominant title victory in the Championship.

The Belgian has overseen a rapid shift in the style of play at Turf Moor, bringing almost an entirely new squad up to the top flight compared to the one that was relegated under Mike Jackson 12 months ago.

How involved is Vincent Kompany in Burnley’s transfer business?

Kompany has outlined the role he plays in the club’s recruitment strategy, explaining how differently everything is now run compared to during Sean Dyche’s long tenure in charge.

The 37-year-old has revealed what he is looking for when scouting a potential new addition.

He has highlighted the key attributes that prospective signings need to convince the former defender that they are a good fit at Burnley.

However, the ex-Man City centre back has admitted that he plays a less involved role than many might expect when it comes to identifying potential first team recruits.

“We want players who can run a lot,” said Kompany, via the Daily Mail.

“So the performance testing is important for us.

“We know we like players who are fit, so the medical screening is important.

“Youth can cost you points but also creates value, so you need to find the blend of talent and experience.

“That is what we did this year, and it doesn’t change because we’re in a higher division.

“I’m not someone desperate for change, but it’s normal when a new manager and ownership group comes in.

“Recruitment starts with the profile of players you are looking for.

“Everything is available now on different software.

“It’s moving towards watching players on video, using analytics.

“My role is what you’d expect of a manager, the recruitment team brings options based on the profile of players we have discussed.

“When it’s above a certain price where we can’t make a mistake, we will also make sure to get as many eyes to watch the player [live], to convince us whether to do it.”

Can Burnley survive in the Premier League?

Kompany has done an excellent job with Burnley, so much so that he has garnered attention from some of the country’s biggest clubs.

But the step-up to the Premier League will be a whole new challenge for him as a manager.

This attacking brand of football will be harder to achieve against better teams, so Kompany will have to find ways to adapt in order to help this team survive.

Recruitment will also be important, with some improvements to this squad still needed to be confident that the Clarets can remain in the top flight for the long haul.