Vincent Kompany offers verdict on Burnley’s development this season

Burnley have had had a great start to the new season and currently sit at the top of the league.

Despite going one down to Reading at the weekend, the Clarets responded with a goal soon after before scoring the winning goal in the 94th minute to take all three points.

This now extends Burnley’s unbeaten run to 16 games in all competitions and puts them two points clear at the top of the table.

Since Vincent Kompany’s arrival, the Clarets have done well but earlier in the season there was some more inconsistency in front of goal.

However, the boss is pleased his side can now get those winning goals and feels their has been progression in his side as he told the Lancashire Telegraph: “It ticks a box for us. The glue of us is coming together.

“We had early-season disappointments of conceding late on and had to come back from that, which means turning up again in the next game.

“Now we have a situation where it didn’t go our way for whatever reason but have got a late win.”

Looking at the next step for his side’s development, Kompany said: “I keep telling the wingers that they can score winners like he [Zaroury] did at Sunderland – in the top corner – and you will get four or five a season.

“But tap-ins in at the back post will get you 15 to 20 a season. It’s good that he scores these goals now because those are the ones that will give him numbers.”

The Verdict:

Burnley have quality in their side and that is something that hasn’t really been questioned at all so far this season.

However, with such a new team coming together it was always going to take some time for the team to get to a point where they could execute a game plan.

Throughout the campaign they have been getting solid results but they’re starting to look like a side who can get themselves in good positions after going behind and keep the pressure on throughout to come away with all three points.

If they carry on developing their game in such a way they will no doubt be a force to be reckoned with at the top of the table for the remainder of the season.