Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has offered his backing to Patrick Vieira, with the Frenchman sacked by Crystal Palace.

Palace have been in a horrible rut of form and though they sit 12th in the league they are just three points above the dropzone in the Premier League.

Indeed, it's very congested in the bottom half of the top flight and it'll only take a few of the sides getting their act together in the next few weeks to leave Palace staring down the barrel of relegation if their current form persists.

They have taken the decision to relieve Vieira of his duties, then, and Kompany has been among those to be linked with the vacancy thanks to the wonderful job he has done in charge of Burnley this season.

It sounds as though he's not massively interested in taking the job at the moment, either, with him criticising the Palace ownership for their removal of Vieira in his pre-match press conference:

Burnley face Manchester City this weekend in the FA Cup as Kompany takes on his old side.

He appears fully focused on finishing the job with Burnley this season in terms of their promotion, too, and this will come as an obviously pleasant update for their fans.