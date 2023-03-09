Vincent Kompany must avoid falling into these 2 traps at Burnley this month

Burnley are 17 points clear of third place and ten ahead of second with 11 matches remaining, but will be wanting to make sure that they finish with a flourish in the Championship to carry some positive momentum into the Premier League.

The Clarets will have been frustrated to be held to a goalless draw by lowly Blackpool at the weekend, now needing to win at least ten of their last 11 to beat Reading’s record of 106 points.

The side would be forgiven a drop-off due to the unassailable position that they have put themselves in, but Vincent Kompany will be keen to avoid that despite potentially resting a few players who have put in the hard yards over the course of the season so far.

Here, we have taken a look at two traps that Kompany must avoid falling into this month…

Complacency

Middlesbrough look capable of blowing teams away, currently sat in third place, and even though their cushion is at 17 points, if it was chipped away to fall into single figures it could take the gloss off a sensational campaign.

There will be work going on behind the scenes, possibly with Kompany involved, around preparing the squad and club for the step up to the Premier League.

Those discussions cannot creep into the Belgian’s mind while he is on the touchline and preparing the team for Championship matches, or there could be a drop-off in performances.

Squad rotation could be utilised to the Clarets’ advantage once again with certain players having more to prove than others and potentially wanting the second tier spotlight more to showcase their ability to the manager.

Cannot play the same way against Manchester City

Burnley travel to face Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter finals on Saturday 18th March.

This will be a fascinating tactical battle given the Clarets’ style of play with the added context of Kompany heading back to the Etihad Stadium.

Out of possession the Clarets will need to be far more patient in the match but they will also face a tougher test with the ball.

Pep Guardiola’s men will press Burnley high up the pitch with intensity and the Clarets may have to adapt the way they play out from the back, to give themselves the best chance of coming out on top in a one-game encounter.

The last thing Kompany wants is to get thrashed on his return, and the likes of Hjalmar Ekdal and Jordan Beyer may be better advised to play over the Manchester City press rather than trying to go through it in tense moments.