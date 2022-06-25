Vincent Kompany makes long-term Burnley revelation

“I am still a young manager, you come into the other side of the game and when you used to be a player you score a few goals and have good performances and you get to make choices, choices for money and choices for trophies. And, if you are lucky you get both.”

Continuing his point further, Kompany added: “When you are a manager it is different, you rely so much on people around you, you rely so much on the time to work and develop and show the work you do.”

“You have to choice of different pathways, you could go from one club to the other and hope you reach the holy grail because you have landed with the right squad, or my take, which is the level of transparency (at Burnley) and the way we discussed short term, mid term, long term.

“It is not rocket science, it is like any other thing in life.

“If you apply yourself and you get the necessary time, and my contract reflects that – I have signed a four to five year contract – I am patient, I am not looking to hop from one club to the other and I am happy to be here at Burnley in the long term if needs be, and I am prepared for any scenario.”

Burnley kick off their 2022/23 Championship campaign with an away tie against Huddersfield Town on July 29th.

The Verdict

You’d be forgiven for thinking Kompany would come to Burnley, look for short term success and move on to bigger and better things.

However, it sounds as though the Belgian is in it for the long run.

With a big turnover of players at Turf Moor this summer, the former City skipper sounds relaxed regarding his side’s chances next season, and is seemingly prepared to stick around until he can make a success of things in Lancashire.

We may see a slow start from the Clarets due to the above, but it will certainly be interesting to monitor developments with Kompany and Burnley at Turf Moor as the Championship season progress.