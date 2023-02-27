Vincent Kompany makes January transfer admission on Burnley duo

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has admitted centre-back duo Ameen Al-Dakhil and Hjalmar Ekdal were “luxury” signings last month, speaking to Lancs Live.

This was an area that the former Manchester City player seemingly wanted to strengthen during the winter with Kevin Long making the switch to league rivals Birmingham City.

They could have relied on 22-year-old Bobby Thomas to come in and fill the void Long created with his departure – but the Clarets sanctioned another loan deal for him following his recall from Bristol Rovers – with the player since linking up with Barnsley.

Think you’re a hardcore Burnley fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 How many points did Burnley amass during their title-winning 2015/16 Championship campaign? 86 88 89 93

Not only did they have Thomas at their disposal at one stage last month – but they also had the likes of Luke McNally and CJ Egan-Riley at their disposal – though the latter duo sealed loan exits to Coventry City and Hibernian in their quest to win more playing time.

With these departures in mind, Taylor Harwood-Bellis sidelined after being forced against AFC Bournemouth last month and Jordan Beyer being unavailable for a couple of games this month, the additions of Al-Dakhil and Ekdal have proven to be important.

Ekdal has been particularly important, establishing himself as a key starter since his arrival and Kompany has admitted that he wasn’t sure whether the club was going to strengthen in central defence last month.

He said: “We started the winter transfer window with a big question mark whether we needed to do anything at all or not in that area and we ended up doing two centre backs which was a bit of a luxury.

“But in the end it’s been crucial and if you look at Hjalmar’s integration, Al-Dakhil’s integration, it’s made us stronger and it’s got us through this period of time.”

The Verdict:

At 20, Al-Dakhil will only get better so you can understand why the Clarets made this signing, even though they already have another youngster in Egan-Riley who can ply his trade at centre-back.

However, it’s currently unclear whether the latter will be a central defender in the long term, so having Al-Dakhil could be valuable as a potential long-term option at Turf Moor.

He may not win too many minutes next season – but he could easily go out on loan and that’s when he will have a chance to play every week – something he probably won’t have the opportunity to do between now and the end of this term.

Ekdal was perhaps a bolder signing considering the club already have other established first-teamers like Beyer, Harwood-Bellis and Charlie Taylor available when fit.

But this is an addition that has worked out well – and if he can continue to shine – he could easily feature regularly in the Premier League next season. It’s down to him to prove to Kompany why he should be one of the first names on the teamsheet for the long term.