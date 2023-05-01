Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has said his side have already started planning for the 2024/25 campaign, making this surprising admission to Lancs Live.

The Clarets' recruitment team will be lining up potential targets ahead of this summer's window, with the Championship league leaders needing to be productive in the market if they want to give themselves the best chance of remaining afloat in the Premier League beyond the end of next term.

The loss of Premier League experience

Although they have been the best team in the second tier by a clear distance this season, they lost quite a few key players last summer, seeing James Tarkowski and Ben Mee depart on the expiration of their contracts.

Alan Pace also took the decision to cash in on Nick Pope, Nathan Collins, Dwight McNeil and Maxwel Cornet - four players who have a decent amount of top-flight experience between them.

With this, they will need to add some players to their squad who have established themselves as reliable figures in the English top flight.

If they don't, that could end up being costly.

Vincent Kompany's interesting admission

Many would have believed the Clarets' full focus would have been on this summer considering how important it is - but they are also planning for the 2024/25 campaign too.

He said: "This year, at this moment in time, we’re already thinking about if we stay [in the Premier League; if we don’t stay in the league.

"I’ve got to be fully honest, we’re not planning for Champions League, so if that comes it’ll be something I’ll be caught off guard!

"But, we’re always talking very openly about all the realistic scenarios without any kind of fear. We plan for all."

Are Burnley planning too far ahead?

99% of their focus has to go into this summer because this is probably their most important window for many years.

That seems bonkers considering they rebuilt their squad last summer - but the gulf in class between the top flight and the second tier is considerable so smart recruitment will be key to their success.

Kompany won't have a bottomless pit of money to spend, so if he can get value for money on players, that will give the Lancashire outfit a fighting chance of staying up.

Some officials at Turf Moor do have to look at the longer-term future though because if they can look to the next couple of years and put in place different plans to deal with different scenarios, that could give them a good chance of being successful not just next season, but beyond then too.

This is why you can't accuse the Clarets of planning too far ahead despite the fact they have some important decisions to take in the short term.