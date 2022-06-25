Vincent Kompany makes honest Burnley transfer admission

Vincent Kompany has confirmed that he doesn’t plan to sign any Anderlecht players at new club Burnley.

The Manchester City legend swapped the Belgian top-flight side to go to Turf Moor and he is expected to oversee a major overhaul in the coming weeks as he looks to bring in his own additions.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, it has been suggested Kompany could raid Anderlecht, with Josh Cullen, Michael Amir Murillo and Majeed Ashimeru three names to have been linked with the Clarets.

However, speaking to Het Nieuwsblad, the new Burnley chief cooled talk of going to his former club, although he admitted he will look at the Belgian top-flight for potential recruits.

“We are already close to some newcomers and hope to announce them in the coming days. There are some interesting profiles for us in Belgium, so it is possible that players from the Belgian league will come.

“But, at the moment, I don’t think about getting players from Anderlecht. I don’t want to harm my former club. That is far from my intention.”

The verdict

It’s natural that Burnley have been linked with Anderlecht players because Kompany knows the squad, they know him and there’s no doubt many of their group would improve the Clarets.

But, Kompany can’t just sign players because he knows them, he needs to look at his new squad, identify the weaknesses and see which players fit.

There are so many potential options out there that it would be lazy to limit yourself to one club, so it will be interesting to see who Burnley do bring in over the next few weeks.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.