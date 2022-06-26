Vincent Kompany makes encouraging Burnley financial claim

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has revealed that he received financial assurances from the board before becoming their manager following their relegation to the Championship.

Kompany moved to Burnley from Anderlecht and revealed that despite the Clarets owners needing to pay back some of the £65m loan they took out to purchase the club, he will have a budget to add to his side.

Relegation from the Premier League meant that ALK, the Burnley owners were obligated to pay back a ‘significant proportion’ of the £65m loan they took out to buy the club according to the Daily Mail.

This inevitably lead to question marks about their ability to replace a raft of outgoing stars, including James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Wout Weghorst and others.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Kompany said of the owners: “They [the owners] have been very transparent.

“I had a lot of time and I made a choice I can live by because I feel it’s very well-informed. The situation at this club doesn’t come along very often. They are in a rebuild, there isn’t any politics, things are simple and honest.”

There’s still significant work to be done at Burnley with the squad needing to be added to, as well as Kompany’s backroom team needed additions, with the club so far yet to announce any signings during this summer’s transfer window.

The Verdict

There’s a lot of work that needs to be done at Turf Moor. There’s a large shadow at the club hanging over them from the Sean Dyche era with an aging squad needing significant investment in.

That needs to be done, but prudently as the club looks to build a secure future under Kompany and ALK. So, with links to the likes of CJ Egan-Riley, Daniel Ballard, Luke McNally and more, you can see where the club is heading.

The hard part for them now is convincing key players to stay on with Maxwel Cornet, Dwight McNeil, and Nathan Collins all subject to interest from elsewhere. Should they be sold, it could a tough transition for the Clarets.