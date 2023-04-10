Vincent Kompany has revealed that it took a number of weeks to convince some players to come to Burnley this season, making this candid admission to the Daily Mail.

The Belgian has added several players to his squad during the past couple of transfer windows and these additions were much-needed with several players departing Turf Moor last summer.

Not only did the likes of James Tarkowski and Ben Mee leave on the expiration of their contracts, but Nick Pope, Nathan Collins, Dwight McNeil and Max Cornet were sold with Wout Weghorst also making a temporary exit from Turf Moor.

Were Burnley an attractive club to join?

With several former key first-teamers being let go last year, some would argue that Turf Moor wasn't the most attractive destination for potential arrivals.

The sales of former star Pope and a goalscorer in Cornet looked set to reduce their chances of securing a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, with reports about a huge loan needing to be repaid not exactly strengthening their hand at the negotiating table either.

Kompany had also never managed an English team before his switch to the Clarets so his appointment was seen as a gamble by some.

With this in mind, the former Manchester City captain would have needed to try and sell his ambitious project to potential additions and this may have been integral in getting deals over the line in the end.

Vincent Kompany's transfer admission

Not only did Kompany speak about his difficulties in terms of getting deals over the line - but he also spoke about notable sales.

He said: "There were hard decisions (selling players) but reasonable ones to restock the talent pool. It is sometimes a leap of faith but we just worked hard.

"It took weeks to convince some players to come but eventually you get them in the building and end up being better than you thought."

What players might Vincent Kompany be talking about?

It was a big ask for the likes of Manuel Benson and Anass Zaroury to impress considering they had never plied their trade in England before their switches to Turf Moor.

But both have thrived and you feel both have exceeded Kompany's expectations, with the likes of Vitinho and Hjalmar Ekdal also doing well to adapt to a new country.

Josh Cullen, meanwhile, has played in England before and has been a real game-changer with the ex-West Ham man playing a huge part in guiding the Clarets to promotion.

Others, however, haven't enjoyed as much success in Lancashire this season as they had expected, with Scott Twine making a limited impact, Luke McNally failing to establish himself as a key first-teamer, Lyle Foster yet to live up to his price tag and Darko Churlinov only making a limited impact.

But a lot of their recruitment work has been exceptional and that's why the Clarets should receive a lot of praise for their work.