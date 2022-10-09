Vincent Kompany makes Callum O’Hare summer transfer admission

Following Burnley’s relegation to the Championship last season, Burnley decided to look forward in a different direction as they appointed Vincent Kompany as manager.

Throughout the summer, the new boss was working to create a side that he believes could compete at the top of the league and try to gain promotion back to the top flight.

One name that caught the eye of Kompany was Coventry City’s Callum O’Hare with the Clarets making a number of bids for the attacking player.

However, when the 24-year-old suffered a hamstring injury at the end of the transfer window, it ended any possibility of a move.

It did mean he was unavailable to line-up for the Sky Blues yesterday as they lost 1-0 against Burnley but Kompany admitted his relief that he was missing as he told Coventry Live: “Yes, I mean there was a queue of clubs interested in Callum O’Hare and that’s what happens with good players.

“And he wasn’t the only one of that Coventry team who did well last season, and I think that now it’s completely normal that without these players, and if you add Ian Maatsen, who was wearing our colours today, there’s a few players missing there so it tales a little bit of time for the next ones to step up. But only coaches usually understand that.”

Despite recognising his quality, the Burnley boss was keen not to spend too much time looking back as when asked how close he was to signing O’Hare he said: “Honestly I don’t know. It’s purely a financial discussion and at the end of the day he’s a Coventry player now so he has to get back fit and perform for his coach and his club.

“There’s nothing else that matters for him, or for us. But it was handled between the chairmen, I think. We did 16 transfers [in the summer] and usually I just got a call in the morning to say, yes, he’s coming, or it ain’t going to happen – that’s kind of how I handled it.”

The Verdict:

Callum O’Hare is a brilliant player and therefore, it’s no surprise that Kompany was keen to sign him over the summer transfer window and maybe he would have if he hadn’t have picked up an injury.

With that in mind, you can understand why the Burnley boss may have felt a sense of relief that he wasn’t playing against his side today as he could have caused them extra problems.

It’s interesting to see an insight into how the Clarets carried out their transfer work over the summer considering the fact that it was largely out of Kompany’s hands whether a transfer went through or not.

As he says though, the move didn’t happen and both parties will be keen to focus on their own side’s for now.