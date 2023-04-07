Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has admitted that they can't afford to make many mistakes regarding transfers and that's why they try and gain as much information about their transfer targets as possible, speaking to Lancs Live.

These comments come after Kompany took a trip to Denmark last weekend to watch Brondby in action against Viborg, with the Belgian reported to have been keeping a close eye on goalkeeper Mads Hermansen.

He isn't the only stopper they have been linked to, with the Clarets also thought to have reignited their interest in Bart Verbruggen after failing to get a deal over the line for him last year.

What did Vincent Kompany say?

The Belgian may have a considerable amount of money to spend in the summer, not just because they will be in the Premier League next season but also because of the fact they raised a sizeable amount of money from player sales.

Despite this, they are likely to have a much lower budget than many others in the top flight and with this in mind, they can't afford to make as many errors as others when the summer window comes along.

Kompany is fully aware of this, telling Lancs Live: "You watch a player on iScout or InStat, or whatever software you've got, and sometimes you've got to imagine the level of the league, the level of the players around, you've got to look at things you can only see when you watch it live.

"It's as much about gaining information, because for us we can't afford to make too many mistakes. We go at it every way possible."

How successful have Burnley been in the transfer market under Vincent Kompany?

It has been a bit of a mixed bag, though a lot of their recruitment has been admirable with the likes of Anass Zaroury and Manuel Benson lighting up the division following their moves to the Championship.

However, other moves haven't worked out for the best, with Luke McNally failing to establish himself as an important first-teamer at Turf Moor, Lyle Foster failing to live up to his price tag thus far and Darko Churlinov failing to make the impact he would have wanted to.

However, Arijanet Muric has been competent enough. Jordan Beyer, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Hjalmar Ekdal have been good additions, Vitinho hasn't been bad and Ian Maatsen was a shrewd signing.

Samuel Bastien and Scott Twine would have wanted to make more of an impact - but Nathan Tella and Josh Cullen have been excellent additions.

And up top, Michael Obafemi has contributed, though Halil Dervisoglu hasn't been able to be a game-changer for the Clarets thus far.

Should Burnley's track record on transfers during Vincent Kompany's time at the helm give supporters confidence for the summer?

Well, the ex-Manchester City captain has been able to unearth some gems and is certainly doing his homework on targets, so there should be a lot of faith in the Clarets' recruitment.

The recruitment team and coaching staff may have also learnt from their purchases of Dervisoglu (loan), Churlinov and others - and that should mean that there's plenty of optimism ahead of the summer.

Not only are the Clarets likely to have a reasonably decent budget, but they have known that they will be in the top tier next season for some time and that has probably allowed them to start their recruitment work earlier than others.

That would have enabled them to focus on targets for one league rather than two, allowing them to potentially take a more detailed look into some of their targets. This is something that can only be a good thing.