Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has revealed that his side won't be spending a huge amount of money during the summer transfer window, speaking to the Mirror.

The 37-year-old has been promised that he will be backed in the transfer market according to The Sun, but it seems as though he won't have a bottomless pit of money to spend as he looks to replace former loanees and strengthen his squad further ahead of their return to the Premier League.

With the likes of Nathan Tella, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Ian Maatsen all departing the club on the expiration of their loan deals at Turf Moor, there are big gaps for the Belgian to fill and he would probably want to fill this void with new signings before the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

Although they did spend a decent amount of money on transfers last season, they also sold a number of key players including Nick Pope, Nathan Collins, Dwight McNeil and Maxwel Cornet, potentially giving them the license to fork out big fees on players in the coming months.

Jordan Beyer has already arrived - and more look set to follow him through the door before the end of the summer.

What did Vincent Kompany say?

Judging by his comments, the Belgian and the Clarets seem to be prepared for the summer, but it looks as though they will need to be smart with their money.

Speaking ahead of the window, Kompany said: "We also have a duty to make sure that the club doesn’t crash.

"Going back to the Premier League can’t be at any cost. We want to be smart and find a way to have a good season.

"But I don’t think there is any money in the world, with the level of this league, that guarantees you anything."

How much do Burnley need to spend?

They can utilise the loan market and would probably benefit from doing so to reduce their costs.

However, they may want to bring in permanent signings in some areas, with a longer-term alternative to Jay Rodriguez probably required at some point.

Viktor Gyokeres is one target who could potentially come to Turf Moor, but they will probably face a huge battle for his signature if they decide to retain their interest in the Coventry City star.

A permanent deal for Tella may also be negotiated by the Clarets and that should cost them around £15m-£20m considering the player still has two years left on his contract at St Mary's.

As well as this, a left-back and a central defender will be required, with Kompany potentially needing to add more competition to his goalkeeping department too.

If loan deals for Maatsen and Harwood-Bellis can be struck, that would probably be ideal but it remains to be seen whether Chelsea and Manchester City will allow them to go out on temporary spells again.

How much they need to spend will depend on how much they use the loan market.