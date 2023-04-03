Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has claimed that returning trio Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Manuel Benson and Josh Brownhill will all be ready for the moments the club need them in their promotion run in.

All three players returned to the starting line up in Friday night's goalless draw away at Sunderland and it would be fair to say that none of the three had their best performance of the season.

This did not seem to bother Kompany after the match, who put their performances down to a lack of match fitness.

Indeed, Josh Brownhill had been out since early March, whilst Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Manuel Benson have been out since January.

What has Kompany said about Harwood-Bellis, Brownhill and Benson?

Speaking to the press following Friday's match with Sunderland, Kompany discussed the trio's return.

Although not yet fully up to speed, it is clear that the Clarets boss has every confidence they will be so, and ready to perform when needed in the coming weeks.

"The reason you haven't seen them like this is because Benny was out for months, Browny was out for weeks, Harwood-Bellis was out for months," Kompany outlined, via Burnley Express.

"Having them back now, they'll get going.

"It's crunch time now so they'll be ready for the moments when we need them.

"I wanted a big squad, I have a big squad, and that's key."

The Belgian continued on his returning trio: "They just need to be fit and then they'll be dangerous.

"Having them in the team is important now.

"It was a bit of a ghost town during the international break. Sometimes you come in overly keen and then you turn up and there's not a lot of people around.

"Our training ground is a better place when it's full so I'm looking forward to Monday with plenty of players ready to prepare for Middlesbrough."

Can the trio help Burnley get over the line?

To be honest, I think with or without this returning trio it seems inevitable that Burnley will not only go on to win promotion this season, but also the Championship title.

The Clarets hold such an advantage over everybody else at this stage that it would take the biggest of collapses for anything else to happen and you just cannot see that.

It would be great if the aforementioned trio could get back up to speed and contribute further to the club's success having all played important roles this season.

Even if they do not, though, Burnley have a squad more than capable of getting them over the line this season.