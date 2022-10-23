Vincent Kompany makes brutally honest Burnley admission as he discusses comeback win at Sunderland

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany revealed his anger at the first half display from his side against Sunderland, as he called it a classic ‘game of two halves’.

The Clarets produced an excellent second half showing to come from two down to win 4-2 at the Stadium of Light, meaning Kompany’s men are third in the table after suffering just one defeat all season.

Given the nature of the turnaround, many credited the boss with his half-time team talk and Kompany made it clear to the Burnley Express that he was not at all happy with the way his players started.

“I hated everything about the first half. How we turned up. Intensity and challenges. And it starts with that. Intensity and challenges. Running. I can move as many magnets as I want on a tactics board but it’s pointless if we’re not doing the basics right.

“You can have a bad day but the basics weren’t there. In the second half, that’s everything I love about the game. If you keep going and have that energy. You can see those balls. The first challenge and you can see the ball is freed up and then it’s the second one and the third one. A game of two halves is a good statement.”

The verdict

This was a real statement victory from Burnley who showed real character and quality in coming from behind against a good side in a tough venue.

Clearly, Kompany had some harsh words for his players and he deserves huge credit for the message he sent as well as the substitute that made a big difference.

Now though, it’s about concentrating on the next game and all connected to the club will take more confidence from this impressive second half performance.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.