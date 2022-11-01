Vincent Kompany makes bold Jay Rodriguez claim amid current Burnley form

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has claimed that Jay Rodriguez would have played for a top four or top six club in England had it not been for injuries.

Rodriguez’s injury history is well documented, with the now 33-year-old having missed plenty of action throughout his career.

Most notably, this happened in 2014, when an ankle injury saw Rodriguez miss 50 matches for Southampton, and the entire 2014/15 Premier League campaign.

The injury came at a cruel time for the forward, who up to that point, had scored 17 goals in all competitions for the Saints in 2013/14, and looked a candidate for the England squad at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

So far this season, Rodriguez has been in fine form for Burnley, though, and Kompany says he is a special player.

“Jay Rod is a special player,” Kompany explained, via LancsLive.

“He is a player that no doubt if it wouldn’t have been for injuries he would have played for a top four or top six club in England and that quality never goes.

“He is fit and happy.”

Indeed he appears to be, featuring 16 times in the second tier for the Clarets already this season.

During those matches, Rodriguez has managed to find the back of the net eight times, leaving him just one goal behind the Championship’s top scorer, Blackpool’s Jerry Yates.

Rodriguez’s goals have helped the Clarets climb to top of the table at present, with Burnley two points clear of Blackburn Rovers in second.

The Verdict

Jay Rodriguez is clearly having a strong season at Turf Moor, and his quality, despite now being 33-years-old, is really showing at times.

Although a bold claim considering he never reached those heights, you can definitely see what Vincent Kompany is saying here.

Injuries hit Rodriguez at a time when his career was flying, and when he returned, it just seemed that he could never again reach the heights he had done previously in the Premier League.

He has had a fine career nevertheless, but, he is a player, given the amount of goals he was scoring at Southampton, that looked like being an England player and someone that could play for a top club in the country.